Afro B taps into his traditional sound with latest song ‘Casamigos’

Based in London and of Nigerian descent, Afro B is making a global footprint with his timeless music. Afro B created the term “Afrowave” which is a fusion of hip-hop, dance hall, and Afrobeat melodies. “Casamigos” is a perfect sampling of continuous vibes for listening pleasure. Afro B’s close friendship with lead to a partnership to make music that merges their unique energies into something special, while simultaneously promoting their favorite drink just in time for a hot summer.

How would you describe Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a merge of several genres together. You’ve got the main traditional African Afro beats sound rhythm, and then you might have elements of dance that are elements of hip-hop, all in one package. There are so many different sounds that come from different countries, too. From South Africa, you’ve got the Afro house sound, so it’s hard to put all the sounds of Africa into one genre because there are so many different branches, but Afrobeats is the main brand that everyone understands and is the most commercialized sound. The main sounds are coming from Nigeria and Ghana.

How would you describe your music process?

I’m mainly focused on the melodies and the sound before I put the lyrics down because Afrobeat should not be lyrically focused. It’s more of the vibe and how you’re feeling. I’ll literally have the beat start from scratch [and] putting the melodies on top, and then I might pick up a few words that I can hear with whatever I’m mumbling, and then that’s how the song comes together.

Tell us about your song ‘Casamigos.’

Sukihana reached out to me when my song “Joanna” was at its peak, and then she showed love towards the song and then we just connected since then. She hit me up and said she had an Afro beats record, so she sent it to me and I was like “Okay, this is good.” I saw the potential, so she sent me the vocals and I told her I would take it to my producers to give it that extra African sauce. We pulled it together and then the song is what it is today. I feel like she did an amazing job and we made it glue together nicely.