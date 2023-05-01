Larenz Tate thinks Hollywood values Black British actors more

Larenz Tate has been in the entertainment industry since he was a kid, so he’s seen a lot over his time to have formed an opinion about certain things. On a recent podcast appearance with “Earn Your Leisure,” Tate shared his thoughts about how he thinks the industry puts more value on Black British actors.

“I don’t look at it as a competition. I look at the collective,” Tate said. “These brothers who are doing it, whether they’re doing it here in America, whether they doing it from the U.K. or even from the mother continent, Africa. I’m cool with whatever it’s going to be.

“I feel like Hollywood believes there’s more value in British Black actors than they do in Black [American] actors,” Tate said. “And I think a part of it goes into, that ‘Oh, they have an audience over there, so they translate internationally.’ Going back to that, what I think is [it’s] a hoax.”

There are a list of rising Black British actors in the industry now, such as Damson Idris, Daniel Ezra and Daniel Kaluuya, and Tate thinks they’re doing a great job.

“I think that Hollywood is in love with the U.K. and all things British,” Tate said. “I feel like with the Black American actor, I see what that decline is. But we’re here.”