Rick Ross’ neighbors trying to stop his car show

It is with heavy irony that we witness the fact that the sleepy, quiet and quaint Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, Georgia, is the site of so much ruckus and acrimony.

Neighbors of rap impresario Rick Ross have had just about enough of his outward extravagances and eccentricities that chronically impose on or compromise heir quality of life. This includes raising gigantic buffalo in his yard, cutting down his own trees, and now, hosting a car and bike show –replete with a star-studded concert – on his vast property on Hwy 279.

The complainants have filed a grievance with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners and were armed with a signed petition opposing the show asserting that the extravaganza will bottleneck their neighborhood as it did a year ago.

“I have the petitions here that we signed,” one neighbor told the Fayette County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 25, 2023, according to Yahoo.com. Another neighbor ssai that “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

“We feel locked out. It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision,” a third person barked.

Some have stated that they will go on vacation if Ricky Rozay is allowed to attract another 6,000 people into the small subdivision. Others pointed out the belief that his property is not zoned to facilitate a concert, car and bike show.

The board has yet to rule on whether they will permit the rap boss to host the event on June 3.