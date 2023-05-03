These 5 celebrities may not be invited back to the Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala was a night of fashion honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld and it came with a lot of surprises. Some celebrities showed their creativity and others left nothing to the imagination.

Here are five celebrities that may be added to the persona nongratis list for next year.

Doja Cat

The popular artist appeared at the Met Gala with a cat-inspired look. She wore cat ears, a white silhouette dress, and face prosthetic makeup to bring the look to life. She even meowed while interviewing with Vogue. It tethers the line between playfulness and outright mockery.

DOJA IS ACTUALLY HILARIOUS FOR THIS I’M CRYING😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8CbpeRmAZo — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023

A$AP Rocky

The rapper and new father is under fire for using a woman’s face to jump the gate at the Met Gala. He later apologized, but fans were not pleased with his actions.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Laverne Cox

The actress posted her 2019 Met Gala look on Instagram and claimed her invitation got lost in the mail. Fans wonder if she will lose the invitation again next year.

Lil Nas X



The artist was not shy about baring himself on the red carpet even if that included him showing his backside to attendees. At least there was a sparkly touch.

Teyana Taylor

According to the artist and actress, Chick-fil-A was better than what the Met Gala was serving. Maybe next year Taylor can eat her nuggets and fries in the comfort of her home.