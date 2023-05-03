Kandi Burruss earns Emmy and Tony Award nominations

Singer and reality star Kandi Burruss is already having one of the most blissful birthday months of her celebrated life — and we’re just a few days into May.

Burruss scored a rare and coveted career milestone when she got nominated for both an Emmy and Tony Award in the same year.

The OG of the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” series admitted to her 11 million Instagram followers that she spent the entire day “screaming.”

On Monday, May 1, Kandi announced that she has been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.

“It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” Burruss admitted about her work that led to the Emmy nomination. “Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow, as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow.”

That hope became a prophecy fulfilled as she also got the nod on Tuesday, May 2, that she and her husband, producer Todd Tucker, were nominated for a Tony Award for producing the August Wilson play, The Piano Lesson.

The couple’s production of the play was sprinkled with fairy dust from the very beginning. The play had not even finished its run when Burruss and Tucker learned that it had become the “highest-grossing August Wilson play” in history.

“Dream coming true,” Kandi said on Instagram about the accomplishment at that time.

Tucker also celebrated his and his wife’s monumental achievement before his 1.3 million followers.

Burruss may be on her way to the extremely rare EGOT distinction, which happens when entertainers win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards in their careers. Only Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and the late great Harry Belafonte have accomplished this feat.

Perhaps that was part of the reason that Burruss erupted in blissful screams in her Atlanta mansion.

“Y’all I’ve been screaming [and] praising God all morning! Wow! Just wow! We got the Tony nomination yall! I’ve been praying for this. To share this moment with my husband is just awesome,” Burruss testified on Instagram.

“Brian Moreland!!!!!!! You’re the man! Sonia Friedman [and] Tom Kirdhay let’s go! And to [LaTanya Richardson Jackson, wife of legend Samuel L. Jackson], I absolutely love you! Thanks so much for everything! Congratulations [Samuel L. Jackson] on your nomination! To our whole [The Piano Lesson] family I love y’all! Let’s take it all the way home!”