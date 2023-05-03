Dr. Jocelyn Slaughter’s love for women led her to medicine

Dr. Jocelyn Slaughter is a board-certified ob-gyn and founder of The Healthy Woman multiunit health practice in Georgia. Dr. Slaughter is originally from Chicago but relocated to Atlanta in 2008 to complete her residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. A graduate of Howard University, and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Dr. Slaughter has opened three locations of The Healthy Woman since 2017, brought on three physician partners, and oversees mor3 than 20 employees. She plans to open more of The Healthy Woman clinics in targeted locations in 2023.

Why did you choose your profession?

I chose to become an ob-gyn because I love caring for women. My patients are the most resilient people I know. I get the honor of helping them navigate through the most intimate and personal parts of their lives, including helping some become mothers. I love owning my own practice and helping other doctors do the same. Watching physicians take control of their lives and practices is one of the most rewarding parts of my career.

What do you consider your superpower to be?

My superpower is optimism. I am extremely optimistic and I dream big. I also have vision and faith. I believe that I have a purpose of helping women become healthier and helping physicians become happier. These things drive me to continue to fulfill my dreams.

What do you consider your greatest skill?

My skills are my experiences. I have had many experiences as a Black woman. I am in a sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, where I pledged Alpha Chapter at Howard University. I developed many skills working with women and the experiences [that ] helped me become a leader who can form a relationship with anyone.

My time at Howard also allowed me to experience research at the National Institutes of Health and participate in political events at our nation’s capitol. Being a Black woman has opened many doors and exposed me to many helpful women who pushed me to complete my goals.

Why should more women of color work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color must continue to stay in leadership positions. Often I am the only black woman on hospital committees. Although it is extra work to do, it is important. As the chair of the department of obgyn at my hospital, I sit on several boards, including the Medical Executive Board. There, I am the only black woman in a room of 30 people. They need to see and hear me. I have to speak up for those who are not heard.







