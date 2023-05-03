The defense attorneys in the YSL RICO trial don’t think they’re getting paid enough to represent their clients, which has led them to consider other forms of income.

The attorneys are being paid $15,000 each to represent their client, but the trial could last up to a year. Attorney Justin Hill, who represents Damon Blalock, said they were initially offered $7,5000, but the pay doubled after seeing how long the trial could take.

“To be honest, I could make more money working at Chick-Fil-A as a cashier,” Hill said. “For at least a year’s worth of full-time work, that’s essentially less than minimum wage. We’re basically in court all day every day so I can’t do much for my other cases. That all has to be done on nights and weekends.”

Another attorney, Angela D’Williams told WSB-TV that she’s thinking about other ways to make money.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were doing the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” D’Williams said. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”

D’Williams thought that they would have the support of the Georgia Public Defender Council, which is the agency that appointed her to represent the defendants in the trial. Unfortunately, when she reached out, nothing happened.

“We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I I need to start an OnlyFans,” D’Williams said. “I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore. I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”