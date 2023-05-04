How Crystal Love is helping women ‘break up with perfection’

Entrepreneur Crystal Love started her entrepreneurial journey a decade ago with her boutique event management firm, MARRY WE, which produces group wedding events. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officiated the company’s first wedding, and it allows up to 25 couples to get married at the same time. She also owns the business PERFECTAHOLIC, which was created to help women let go of perfectionism.

The University of Miami graduate recently spoke with rolling out about her career and life’s purpose.

What is your superpower?

As a Black woman, I consider my superpower to be “love.” Ironically, love is my last name, but it took me a while to understand its power, especially the power of loving myself. One day, I woke up and chose love. It was just that simple. It is not always easy, but it is simple. I choose to love myself, others and life. Through ups, downs, excitement and disappointments, I choose love.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I spent a lot of time when I was younger worrying that I was not enough. Not enough personally, professionally, or honestly, in any area of my life. I thought I had to be perfect for others to love me and for me to love myself.

The advice I would give is a phrase I repeat to myself on a regular basis as well as being the tagline for one of my businesses, “Perfection is for basic b——.”

What Black woman would you thank for her contributions to society?

There are so many Black women that are doing or have done amazing things, but there are a handful that immediately come to mind for me.

Beyoncé feeds my soul and her music is my go-to when I need to feel like a superwoman. Oprah feeds my mind, as I admire her business acumen and the example she provided, not only Black women, but to the world of what smart Black women are capable of.

Issa Rae feeds my creativity and her show, “Insecure,” really helped me tap into my own insecurities and gave me permission to be my full authentic self.

Lastly, I have to acknowledge my mom who feeds me, literally, as my cooking skills are a work in progress. As a single mother of three children who created a life on her own terms, my mom shows me on a daily basis what grit, perseverance and counting your blessings can do.

What is your greatest achievement?

My greatest and proudest achievement is learning to accept change, but also never giving up on myself. Sometimes things don’t work out as planned or as I had hoped. I get defeated like everyone else, but I never stay down for long. I cry it out and then get up and get back to work.