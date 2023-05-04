Eboni K. Williams incites Twitter tumult for refusing to date a bus driver

Twitter got riled up and rumbled on Wednesday after attorney Eboni K. Williams said she refuses to date a bus driver — unless her suitor owns the bus.

Williams of The Grio conducted an interview with famed life coach Iyanla Vanzant, 69, and they broached the subject of women exuding too much “masculine aggressiveness” that repels their prospective male mates.

“It’s killing us,” Vanzant admonished who once said that “women are being trained to be men in skirts.”

Vanzant eventually asked if Williams would date a bus driver, and the lawyer and show host said, “If he owned the bus.”

Williams, 39, added she radiates masculine energy out of necessity and self-preservation instincts.

“I’ve yet to have a male energy that provided or protected me consistently ever,” said Williams while referencing her alleged deadbeat father. “I think that I have taken on the reigns to provide and protect for myself, ‘cause what I’m not going to do, Iyanla, is be without.”

However, Williams indicated that she is receptive to a wise person’s counsel. “Be without protection and be without the necessities of life,” Williams added. “But I say that with an invitation Iyanla, check me! Show me the error of my ways, show me how I might be missing it because I might be.”

Iyanala, 69, then recalled how her Alpha mentality caused her to be a “terrible mother but a great father” to her children before she underwent painstaking introspection that resulted in course-correction.

“I’m still very Alpha but I”m on my throne and my crown is straight,” Vanzant said.

Meanwhile, Williams actually got a vote of support on the bus-driver comments from TV personality Marc Lamont Hill and others.

My thoughts on Eboni K. Williams saying she wouldn’t date a bus driver unless he “owned the bus.” pic.twitter.com/PX1CVW1YXH — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 2, 2023

Honestly we are the only race that has stupid and unproductive conversations like this. Kudos to Eboni K for standing firm on her standards. It’s wild that Iylana has been divorced twice & hasn’t let go of her mammy mentality. — Dom 🫧 (@718domonique) May 2, 2023

So Iyanla thinks poor and unaccomplished males are happy and kind. That they are fulfilled and READY to love, provide and protect. When the truth is they are bitter, jealous, entitled and disrespectful. https://t.co/ElloXo4l3n — im PERF 🤪 (@backseetBETTY) May 2, 2023

Williams’ pronouncements kindled a social media inferno after “The Breakfast Club” replayed portions of the interview on the radio show. Following the backlash, Williams resolutely doubled down on her stance.

The triggering topic sparked impassioned debate on Twitter and other platforms.

Iyanla is 100% right, and that young woman take is definitely 50% of the dating problem. She wants dude to own the bus but TF she owns?? https://t.co/Ld7SOWpgSi — The socializing anti social socialist (@shakkazulu) April 29, 2023

Nah.. this woman and the ones that think like her are cooked. Bus drivers make good money. Garbage men even. These women want CEO’s and shit to boast and brag on social media that they have some big boss husband. These types will die alone. https://t.co/O4Jl3nl1Uz — 🌱🪴•• Kyle Lowry Stan Account. (@simplytee03) April 29, 2023

