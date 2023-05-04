Eboni K. Williams incites Twitter tumult for refusing to date a bus driver

Williams said she needs a more aspirational, upwardly mobile man in order to achieve compatibility
Eboni K. Williams (Image source: YouTube/Eboni K. Williams)

Twitter got riled up and rumbled on Wednesday after attorney Eboni K. Williams said she refuses to date a bus driver — unless her suitor owns the bus.

Williams of The Grio conducted an interview with famed life coach Iyanla Vanzant, 69, and they broached the subject of women exuding too much “masculine aggressiveness” that repels their prospective male mates. 


“It’s killing us,” Vanzant admonished who once said that “women are being trained to be men in skirts.”

Vanzant eventually asked if Williams would date a bus driver, and the lawyer and show host said, “If he owned the bus.”


Williams, 39, added she radiates masculine energy out of necessity and self-preservation instincts. 

“I’ve yet to have a male energy that provided or protected me consistently ever,” said Williams while referencing her alleged deadbeat father. “I think that I have taken on the reigns to provide and protect for myself, ‘cause what I’m not going to do, Iyanla, is be without.”

However, Williams indicated that she is receptive to a wise person’s counsel. “Be without protection and be without the necessities of life,” Williams added. “But I say that with an invitation Iyanla, check me! Show me the error of my ways, show me how I might be missing it because I might be.”

Iyanala, 69, then recalled how her Alpha mentality caused her to be a “terrible mother but a great father” to her children before she underwent painstaking introspection that resulted in course-correction. 

“I’m still very Alpha but I”m on my throne and my crown is straight,” Vanzant said. 

Meanwhile, Williams actually got a vote of support on the bus-driver comments from TV personality Marc Lamont Hill and others.

Williams’ pronouncements kindled a social media inferno after “The Breakfast Club” replayed portions of the interview on the radio show. Following the backlash, Williams resolutely doubled down on her stance.

The triggering topic sparked impassioned debate on Twitter and other platforms.

Listen to the entire interview below:

