Boosie says he and T.I. are doing an album, and there’s more

The icy relations between rap bosses Boosie and T.I. have thawed to the point that they are resuscitating their collaboration.

Boosie announced to VLAD TV that the collaborative album they had begun — which had been put on hold indefinitely when they began beefing — has been reactivated.

Furthermore, Boosie said that he and T.I. are doing a reality show together as well.

The beef began back in February 2023 when Boosie called Tip “a rat.” Boosie also castigated the Grand Hustle label owner for telling his fan on his “ExpedITiously” podcast that he gave up information to the police on his deceased cousin to avoid a long prison stint.

Tip fired back at Boosie, saying that if he had questions about his character, then he should have pulled up on his spot so they could talk about it in person and away from the cameras.

Tip also clarified the matter with his cousin, admitting that he embellished the situation in a story that contained “humor” and “sarcasm.”

After settling the beef over the phone, Boosie said their projects are good to go.

“The reality show, we in [the[ works right now, so we’re probably gonna follow up with a joint project,” Boosie said. “We ain’t talked about dropping an album yet but I wanna drop it. That’s why I was kinda pissed about the situation because this was big for me to drop an album with Tip. This was some big s— for me bruh, so we gonna get to it. We gonna get to it.”

Listen to the interview in full below: