New music Friday: Crystal Aikin, DaBaby, Conway The Machine, Brent Faiyaz

New music releases have been quiet during the week of May 5. After weeks of new projects and singles backed by promotion machines to pump out for the summer, this week didn’t feature as many of the biggest names.

Here are some of the top music releases for May 5.

Crystal Aikin released “He Can Handle It.” The single from the former “Sunday Best” features the old-school worship sound Aikin attributes to her Church of God in Christ upbringing.

Armani White released his ROAD TO CASABLANCO project. It features Fridayy, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry and Fivio Foreign. The standout, however, is the “Billie Eilish Mix,” which features Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and N.O.R.E.

Destroy Lonely released the If Looks Could Kill album. Rock and rap blended similarly to Yeat and Playboi Carti.

Conway The Machine released WON’T HE DO IT. The project features the likes of Juicy J and Dave East.

The high-energy JELEEL! released his album REAL RAW.

DaBaby released the three-song EP Call Da Fireman, which features the song “SHAKE SUMN.”

Awful Records’ artist Coodie Breeze released a three-song EP of his own with Hall of Fame, which features Archibald Slim on the last song.