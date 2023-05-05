DJ Envy and Eboni K. Williams get heated about ‘dating a bus driver’ (video)

DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club” fame and Eboni K. Williams of The Grio argued at high volumes after she said she would not date a bus driver unless he owned the bus.

Williams visited “The Breakfast Club” to double down and explain what she meant by her desire to date a man “who owns the bus” or other aspirational men who are entrepreneurs and have a certain standard of living.

Envy got things cranked up when he recited some of the angry responses to Williams’ statement that she doesn’t date mediocre men or men from mediocre industries. Envy said that many of his listeners of “The Breakfast Club” said she preaches pro-Black rhetoric in regard to Black men, yet had a White fiancé.

“To understand what people were mad about,” DJ Envy began, “How do you talk about how much you’re uplifting and going for Black people when that’s not even what you’re looking for?”

Williams charged back at DJ Envy, saying, “I would love to know DJ Envy, how you know what I’m looking for.”

She went on to say that being a bus driver is not a bad profession but that men (and women) should aspire to higher positions or entrepreneurship while working a job that she classifies as mediocre.

DJ Envy said that many listeners to Williams’ words accused her of “sh—-g” on working-class Blacks.

“DJ Envy your dead a– wrong for framing it as me sh—–g on them,” she said, firing back.

Charlamagne Tha God and one of the guest hosts added they believe Williams was being condescending and hurtful in the words she chose to use during this triggering conversation.

Listen to the entire intense exchanges below: