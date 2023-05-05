Sisters with Superpowers honored on emotional night in Atlanta

A dozen outstanding Black women were honored at the Atlanta Sister with Superpowers event in Atlanta on May 4. The event was hosted by rolling out‘s latest cover star and talk-show host Portia Bruner, who began the event with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Midtown Atlanta mass shooting that occurred May 3.

Agatha Achindu, Lattisha Bilbrew, Amika Carter, Beverly Ferguson, Chinwé Foster, Ryland Gore, Crystal Love, Tenille Perry, Jena Roscoe, Odette Shirley and Jocelyn Slaughter were all recognized.

Many of the recipients humbly received the award and revealed, as what happens far too often, they haven’t received much public acknowledgement as Black women. Ferguson, the senior director of community affairs for Georgia-Pacific, said she’s thankful for every moment she has now because she’s suffered a brain aneurysm. Ferguson listed excellence, resilience, discernment, spiritual warfare and unmovable faith as her superpowers.

Mz Lady Saxx played throughout the evening, including during the reception, before the event and during the dinner. While she was performing during dinner, she walked through the audience and performed for each table before returning to the stage.

Skye Johnson opened the ceremony with remarks sharing rolling out‘s vision while welcoming the honorees and loved ones. Munson Steed concluded the night with a passionate speech that challenged Black Atlanta leaders to once again come together to distribute Black wealth throughout the city. Rashad Richey also spoke and challenged those in attendance to continue to support other Black organizations.