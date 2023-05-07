Angel Reese celebrates 21st birthday at private party in Atlanta

Angel Reese celebrated her 21st birthday during a business trip to Atlanta. The LSU star, known as the “Bayou Barbie,” was in town to commentate the WBB Takeover 5-on-5 showcase at the Overtime Elite Arena on May 6.

Reese has said she wants to go into broadcasting once her playing career is over.

The event featured the nation’s top players of all high school classes, including Niya Morant, Aaliyah Chavez, Zam Jones, Milaysia Fulwiley, Mackenly Randolph and Izela Arenas. Among those in attendance were Ja Morant, Shedeur Sanders, Key Glock and Zach Randolph.

Women’s college basketball stars Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Paige Bueckers, Janiah Barker and Jaden Owens all assisted with the festivities.

After the game, Reese held a celebration in Atlanta.

BIG 21! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cjZs33kJXn — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 6, 2023

The Bayoue Barbie & The Mom 🥰 Her Barbie themed dinner last night 🔥 (Angel tossed her stilettos by time pic was taken) 😁 pic.twitter.com/WEsn8zInS3 — AngelReeseTheMom (@awebbreese) May 6, 2023