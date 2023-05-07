Jennifer Hudson cozies up to Common after 6 Emmy nominations

Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show is flourishing as well as her love life.

Hudson, 41, the multitalented music maven who has already achieved the rare EGOT status in Hollywood — which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards for 2023.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. J-Hud received nods in the following categories:

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video

Promotional Announcement

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing And Sound

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Hairstyling And Makeup

J-Hud will be going up against some stiff competition in each category with the likes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” which led the talk shows Emmys with 11 nominations, followed by “The Drew Barrymore Show” (7), and “Sherri,” “Tamron Hall,” and “The View” with four nominations apiece.

The Daytime Emmy Awards airs June 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

It was perhaps fortuitous that the writer’s strike hit at the time it did as the paparazzi have further confirmed the reports that J-Hud and Common are lovebirds. The two were seen strolling in a park recently in suburban Chicago, the town both legends were born and raised.

The two have also been seen at a spot called Nobu in Malibu, the ostentatious and uber-upscale seaside suburb of Los Angeles.

Common was also complimentary of his “friend” when she opened the Dreamgirls actress commenced her new talk show back in September 2022.