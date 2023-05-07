Comedian Kountry Wayne shares his rag-to-riches story in new book

Kountry Wayne has been generating considerable buzz among his peers in the entertainment industry as one of comedy’s most notable rising stars. Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, his widely popular digital sketches have attracted millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, featuring original characters written by Wayne and cameos from a number of celebrities.

Wayne is now sharing his story in his debut book, Help Is On the Way: Stay Up and Live Your Truth, as he hopes to help others see that no matter where you started from or how marginalized you feel right now, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless.

What inspired you to write this story?

I’ve reached a point in my life where a lot of people have seen me come from the bottom on social media. People want to get the backstory on my mentality and how I got here, so I had to put that book out to let people know that if I could do it, you can do it. It’s that rags-to-riches story. We’ve heard a lot of rags-to-riches stories, so I’ll give you my version of how I got here and what I went through to get here.

What helped you get to where you are today?

I always tell people Jesus is popping. But the help is always that voice in you to get out of that situation of where you’re at. It’s that voice. Listen to that voice and not the world. I feel like everybody [has] that voice in them, you just have to be obedient to it. We’re going to do some things we’re not supposed to do but as long as we do everything God tells us to do, we’ll be all right.

What are some things you want people to take away from this book?

Don’t be so passionate about what you do. Be more passionate about who and what you do it for. Stay up is one of my main lessons, and I put it in there for people to understand that whatever situation you’re in, you have leverage. You won’t have that anxiety or that fear of it leaving.