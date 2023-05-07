Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023

Chicago’s theater line up this year is sizzling

Chicago has long been considered a cultural capital of the United States, and its theater scene is no exception. From Broadway musicals to cutting-edge experimental productions, Chicago’s theaters offer something for every genre. This season promises to be no exception, with a diverse array of productions showcasing the city’s vibrant theatrical community.

Here are the top 10 theater productions to look out for this season:


1. Hamilton

Hamilton (Photo courtesy of Broadway In Chicago)

HAMILTON is a story about America. It’s based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and features a score that is a mix of rap, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Get tickets here


Where: Nederlander Theatre

When: September 13 – December 3

2. Disney’s Aladdin

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
Disney’s Aladdin (Photo courtesy of Broadway In Chicago)

Disney’s Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film. The production is an array of vivid expression, comedy and magic. Buy tickets here

Where: Cadillac Palace

When: May 17-28

3. MJ

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
MJ The Musical (Photo courtesy of Broadway In Chicago)

MJ The Musical focuses on the life of the music legend Michael Jackson. The musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Buy tickets here

Where: Nederlander Theatre

When: August 1 – September 2

4. Cabaret Zazou

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
Cabaret Zazou (Photo courtesy of Broadway In Chicago)

Cabaret Zazou is an immersive variety dinner show designed to dazzle and delight audiences. Buy tickets here.

Where: Cambria Hotel

When: Running Now

5. Last Night and The Night Before

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
Last Night And The Night Before (Photo courtesy of Steppenwolf)

Last Night & The Night Before is a story about family, sacrifice and Black Love. Buy tickets here.

Where: Steppenwolf

When: Now playing – May 14

6. Antonio’s Song

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023

Antonio’s Song is an exploration of manhood, cultural identity, beauty and fatherhood.

Where: Goodman Theatre

When: Now Playing – May 28

7. The October Storm

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
The October Storm (Photo Source instagram @raven_theatre)

Set on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960’s The October Storm is an intergenerational work exploring emotions and family dynamics.

Where: Raven Theatre

When: May 11 – June 25

8. From The Mississippi Delta

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023

From The Mississippi Delta is based on the memoir by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland and follows her life from Greenwood Mississippi to the University of Minnesota

Where: Lifeline Theatre

When: Now Playing – June 18

9. West Side Story

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
West Side Story (Photo source instagram @lyricopera)

A contemporary take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is the story of Tony and Maria their cultures and how love drives them to their fate.

Where: Lyric Opera

When: June 2- 25

10. Big River The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023
Big River (Photo source instagram @themercurychi)

This musical based on Mark Twains American classic Big River follows Huck Finn as he helps his friend Jim escape slavery.

Where: Mercury Theatre

When: April 21 – June 11

