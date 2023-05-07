Top 10 theater productions in Chicago for 2023

Chicago has long been considered a cultural capital of the United States, and its theater scene is no exception. From Broadway musicals to cutting-edge experimental productions, Chicago’s theaters offer something for every genre. This season promises to be no exception, with a diverse array of productions showcasing the city’s vibrant theatrical community.

Here are the top 10 theater productions to look out for this season:

1. Hamilton

HAMILTON is a story about America. It’s based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and features a score that is a mix of rap, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Get tickets here

Where: Nederlander Theatre

When: September 13 – December 3

2. Disney’s Aladdin

Disney’s Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film. The production is an array of vivid expression, comedy and magic. Buy tickets here

Where: Cadillac Palace

When: May 17-28

3. MJ

MJ The Musical focuses on the life of the music legend Michael Jackson. The musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Buy tickets here

Where: Nederlander Theatre

When: August 1 – September 2

4. Cabaret Zazou

Cabaret Zazou is an immersive variety dinner show designed to dazzle and delight audiences. Buy tickets here.

Where: Cambria Hotel

When: Running Now

5. Last Night and The Night Before

Last Night & The Night Before is a story about family, sacrifice and Black Love. Buy tickets here.

Where: Steppenwolf

When: Now playing – May 14

6. Antonio’s Song

Antonio’s Song is an exploration of manhood, cultural identity, beauty and fatherhood.

Where: Goodman Theatre

When: Now Playing – May 28

7. The October Storm

Set on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960’s The October Storm is an intergenerational work exploring emotions and family dynamics.

Where: Raven Theatre

When: May 11 – June 25

8. From The Mississippi Delta

9. West Side Story

A contemporary take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is the story of Tony and Maria their cultures and how love drives them to their fate.

Where: Lyric Opera

When: June 2- 25

10. Big River The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

This musical based on Mark Twains American classic Big River follows Huck Finn as he helps his friend Jim escape slavery.

Where: Mercury Theatre

When: April 21 – June 11