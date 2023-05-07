Usher still performs at Lovers & Friends festival despite alleged altercation

On May 5, 2023, Usher hosted a birthday celebration for Chris Brown at Skate Rock City located in Las Vegas. The two artists were set to perform the next day at the Lovers & Friends Festival. On that same evening, there was an alleged altercation that took place which left Usher with a bloody nose according to “TMZ.”

After the news broke out, Usher posted an Instagram video sharing a brief update with all smiles.

“Hey yo, we’re here having a great time. See y’all soon. Westside with it, Lovers & Friends, let’s go,” Usher said.

The R&B singer did not appear to be injured but a close source shared a statement that contradicted that.

“Usher suffered a broken nose, bruised ribs, and his face is messed up. A source close states he will power through the show today.” pic.twitter.com/2fe9kIMQSa — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) May 6, 2023

Chris Brown has yet to speak out about everything that occurred, but it was confirmed how the fight started.

According to “TMZ,” Chris Brown was upset Teyana Taylor attended the birthday celebration because they were not on good terms. He apparently wanted her to leave the party due to backing out of Brown’s Micheal Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards which was later canceled.

When Usher intervened it caused Brown to attack him. Taylor has yet to speak out about what happened.