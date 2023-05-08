On May 6, 2023, Chrisean Rock shared an update on her pregnancy in a lengthy caption on Instagram. The reality star and former athlete stated she was 20 weeks pregnant and is now fearing being a mother. According to Blueface, she knew what she was signing up for.

Rock shared a video of herself receiving an ultrasound from a medical professional while Zeus Network was capturing the moment in the background.

Her caption pointed out some of the thoughts she is currently having while going through this new experience.

Rock mentioned how it bothers her why Blueface no longer sees a future with her, and she also has some regrets about not staying in school.

Unfortunately, it seems like the father of her unbornbaby is not offering much support. He instead shared his response on Twitter letting the world know where he stands.

“[I don’t care for] no sob story b—- this cryp get to it. The b—- knew what time it was when she clocked in. Clock in or clock out, I love all my h—,” Blueface responded.

Rock responded with a series of tweets, but it seems that no matter what happens during her pregnancy, she is going to continue to push forward.