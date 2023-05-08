Diddy has a date, location set for Jermaine Dupri Verzuz

Apparently a date has been set for the long-anticipated Diddy-Jermaine Dupri Verzuz. Brian “B. Dot” Miller, one-half of the “Rap Radar” podcast, posted a video of Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and Diddy backstage at a show on May 7. In the clip, Diddy revealed a date and place he planned to do the show.

“Sept. 8 at the [Madison Square] Garden, n—-,” Diddy said, while looking at Rhymes. “Me versus Jermaine. They gone have you out the rafters, flying out the sky.”

Discussions between Dupri and Diddy for a battle began in 2021, when the So So Def owner challenged the Bad Boys CEO to a duel. In an interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, Dupri doubled down on his challenge and said Diddy can’t sit at the same table with him when it comes to songwriting. In September 2021, Diddy, Dupri, Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg were all on Instagram live together debating who would win in a Verzuz.

In the live, Dupri declined all of Diddy’s challenges to play songs.

“People want to see me and Puff so that Instagram moment was what it was,” Dupri told rolling out in 2021. “I knew that it was going to be a long period of time before y’all could ever see a Verzuz, so I wasn’t going to do it then because I didn’t want to rob y’all from what y’all really wanted to see.”

In August 2022, the duo agreed to go head-to-head officially. In February 2023, Dupri went on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and confirmed the Verzuz was going to take place sometime in 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.