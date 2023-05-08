Jhené Aiko performs 1st time since welcoming son; Big Sean shouts-out moms

The 2 performed at the Lover & Friends festival in Las Vegas
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Tinseltown

On May 6, 2023, the Lovers & Friends festival brought out a multitude of celebrities such as Boys II Men, En Vogue, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Omarion, Usher, Chris Brown, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and more. The event was hosted at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.

A multitude of video clips have surfaced on the internet from different performances, but Big Sean’s shout-out to Jhene Aiko stole everyone’s hearts. The mother of two just gave birth to their new son, and Big Sean wanted her to feel appreciated. He also gave a warm message to mothers everywhere.


“It took her so much to get up on this stage because she is so hands-on with him. She’s so nurturing. breastfeeding every … like “tit” breastfeeding not just the pump at night. She really nurtures and takes care of this baby, and it took a lot for her to get up on this stage today. So, I appreciate all the love you all are showing her, and shoutout out to all the mommas out there really doing their thing … Jhene, I love you. Great soul,” Big Sean said.

Now fans are wondering when the two will officially tie the knot, but it’s clear their bond is unbreakable.


