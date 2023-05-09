Parris LaDame is putting Indianapolis on the map with new project ‘Pressure P’

Parris LaDame was born and raised in Indianapolis. LaDame is paving the way for women rappers everywhere who are grinding to get to the top.

LaDame just released her project Pressure P, with features from artists Lil E, Ray Bandz, Babyface Ray, LilCJ Kasino, and Stikks StillKountin. LaDame thinks this is the year that Indianapolis will garner respect in hip-hop, and her project is just the beginning.

Where did the idea for the project come from?

This idea came up maybe two years ago. Since then, we’ve been just dropping singles, and we didn’t have a full plan on what we wanted to do. We didn’t know where we wanted to go, we just knew what we needed to get done. Pressure P came and I think it got to a point where we were more so like we need to drop it and stop waiting. There was no point in holding on to it, so it’s out now and that’s what matters.

Where have you seen the most growth in yourself as a music artist?

I’m finally in the lane that I want to be in. I’m finally in my bag and I found my voice. I’ve found what type of music I like to do and I also found what type of music caters to the crowd and the listeners that I have. During these two to three years putting this music together, I was also able to perfect my craft as well. Before we finalized the tape we had maybe five songs that were on the tape within this two to three-year time span, and we had to narrow everything down. I think the 11 songs that we picked fit what I have going on right now so I’m ready to see what the listeners and supporters think.

How do you feel you’re putting Indianapolis on the map?

It’s more of a constant reminder to everybody. [There are] a couple of artists out who are standing on their s—, and right now it’s up to us to make sure we pop our s— because Indiana is very much looked over. We’re more than just cornfields. This year is dedicated to putting the city on the map. People know about Indiana, but they don’t know what’s going on out here. They definitely look over Indiana, but I think this year is going to be good for a lot of artists out here.