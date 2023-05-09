Authorities have launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. It took 19 hours for the facility to notice they were missing.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped around 8:30 p.m. on May 7.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia police just released these images of 2 inmates who escaped correctional centerhttps://t.co/aG2Fn3AsYg pic.twitter.com/GrTvbTGbao — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 8, 2023

The two men escaped by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard. Philadelphia Prisons Department Commissioner Blanche Carney says that the facility became aware of the two escapees around 3 p.m. on May 8. There were three headcounts done that showed all prisoners were accounted for, but Hurst and Grant were gone by those times.

“We have protocols in place and those protocols were not followed,” Carney said. “That yard should have been secured, and the fence not breached.”

Hurst was arrested on March 21, 2021, in connection with four deadly shootings. He allegedly shot a man on Christmas Eve in 2020. Hurst allegedly killed two men behind an apartment building on March 12 and shot and killed a man waiting for a SEPTA bus on March 18.

Grant was in custody on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges.