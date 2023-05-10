Google offers deals on gadgets for Mother’s Day

Google wants to remind shoppers that special products and deals are available just ahead of Mother’s Day.

At the top of the list is the Pixel 7 Pro, a phone with state-of-the-art camera quality. The phones are $100 off from May 10 through May 21. The product can be purchased at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

The Pixel Watch includes Fitbit technology that monitors its user’s health. The smartwatch features voice commands, Google wallet, Google maps and event notifications through Google Calendar. The watch has a $50 off deal from May 7 through May 14 for the base watch, and $70 off for the LTE version. It’s available at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

The active noise-cancellation wireless earbuds deliver full sound that comes with the direction Google provides. The pro’s silent seal adapts to your ear, which maximizes the amount of noise that’s canceled, and transparency mode allows you to still be aware of your surroundings. The buds are now $40 off from May 7 through May 14. They’re available for purchase at the Google Store, Amazon, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart.

The product is the center of home entertainment. The device can play shows, videos and music. It can also control compatible lights, TVs and other smart devices as well as adapt to your sleeping habits. It is available at the Google Store, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.