A man who claims that he is Jay-Z’s secret child is trying to make him take a DNA test.

Thirty-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite told DailyMail that he wants nothing more than to see justice served and he won’t stop until that happens. He’s been trying to prove that Jay-Z is his biological father since he was 21.

“I just want to live my life, and when it’s all said and done, I hope Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life if that’s God’s will,” Satterthwaite said. “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win, and I will win because the law is on our side.”

Satterthwaite claims that his mother hooked up with the rapper in the early 1990s before he had become a star in the music industry. By the time Satterthwaite was born in July 1992, the two were no longer dating, and the mother listed her childhood sweetheart as the father on his birth certificate. Satterthwaite claims that his mother told him Jay-Z was his real dad when he was 8 years old.

In 2011, the mother filed a lawsuit in New Jersey seeking child support from Jay-Z, but it was dismissed because it was filed in the wrong state.

Jay-Z’s attorneys have responded to the claims, saying to DailyMail: “The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted. I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”