Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Midnight Rain’ Lives Up To It’s Name As She Performs During Midnight

By Adriana Navarro

Midnight had long passed by the time Taylor Swift performed her recent song “Midnight Rain” at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after an evening thunderstorm had delayed the concert.





The country-turned-pop singer and songwriter was about to start the third and final night in her hometown as a part of her massive 2023 stadium tour dubbed The Eras Tour when storms began to move into the area.

Fans were ushered to shelter in covered and interior areas of the otherwise roofless stadium, as Nissan Stadium staff warned of lightning.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. GEORGE WALKER IV/ACCUWEATHER

Thunderstorms were reported at Nashville’s airport for about three continuous hours, bringing 2 inches of rain to the site, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty, which he added was “quite impressive.”

She dropped the album, “Midnight”, on October 21, 2022, where she sang songs from the album. The pop star will release a new album coming in July 7, 2023 called “Speak Now”, a re-recorded album.

Her concert wasn’t the only one that any artist has had. The late-artist Prince performed in the rain during a Super Bowl half-time show that included gusts and winds while performing his song “Purple Rain”. Like Swift’s song, “Midnight Rain”, Prince’s song lived up to its name.

“It’s officially a rain show,” Swift told the crowd of 70,000, when the long-threatened rain finally arrived in earnest midway through “Delicate,” the 16th number of a 45-song show that might go down in legend as “Late Night With Taylor Swift.”

Swift had warned fans about the weather earlier in the day but had noted she was “ready to play.” And despite the nearly four-hour delay, the show went on after 10 p.m. once the threat of lightning had passed.

“Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos cause, it’s been wild. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face Phoebe Bridgers for the first time,” Swift said in a Tweet.

“Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted!” Nissan Stadium tweeted at 10:25 p.m., well past the show’s original start time of 6:30 p.m. local time.

The rain continued to fall throughout the concert, drenching Swift and her fans.

“You guys have been through a lot tonight,” she told the crowd as the rain came down. “We all look like we were sprayed by a garden hose. We all look like river otters.”

Swift wrapped up the concert after 1:00 a.m. as she launched surprise songs for the show.

Produced in association with AccuWeather

Edited by Alberto Arellano and Joseph Hammond