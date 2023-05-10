Zam Jones is adding flair to women’s basketball

Zam Jones is bringing new energy to the women’s basketball game. The North Pike point guard sports glasses on the floor with a tight handle and on-court speed that makes her box office worthy to watch whenever she’s on the court. She also does a 360-degree layup that has become her signature.

These sophomore girls are UNREAL 🤮 Zam Jones (#21): 30 PTS | 8 STL | 5 AST Kiyomi McMiller (#32): 30 PTS | 10 AST@ZamareyaJones @KEYthe_baller32 pic.twitter.com/bLFafYQRjm — Overtime (@overtime) December 11, 2021

After a standout performance at the Overtime WBB Takeover 5s showcase in Atlanta, Jones spoke to rolling out about the game and her style of play.

How was the game tonight?

It was good. We got the dub, that’s all that matters.

What was the atmosphere like tonight and during the entire Overtime WBB Takeover weekend?

I feel good about it. It’s a great experience for female hoopers to get themselves out there. A lot of people watch it, so I like that. Everybody always watches the boys, so they’re finally watching us and we put on a show every time.

What is coach Paige [Bueckers] like?

She’s great. I love her as a coach.

Are there any players in general you learn or watch from, either in college or on the pro level?

I really watch everybody. Everybody has a different game, so I just take pieces from everybody’s game and put it in mine.

Where did you get the 360 layup from?

My dad asked me to do it one day. He was like, “Just try it. The boy’s dunk it, but you can do a layup.” So I tried it, and it’s been my move ever since.

Was it frustrating for you tonight getting your glasses knocked off on some drives and not getting a call for it?

Most definitely. The refs were … but, he came to me afterward and said he missed the call. So it’s all love.

Who’s recruiting you the hardest right now?

I don’t know – everybody.