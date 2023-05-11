50 Cent says performing upside down was a mistake during Super Bowl

50 Cent is about to put the world back on notice with his upcoming global tour, “The Final Lap.” The last time anyone saw 50 Cent perform was during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

During his performance, he hung upside down, similar to the music video for his 2003 hit song “In Da Club.” In a recent interview with USA Today, the rapper discussed how it may have been a bad idea to make that move.

“I think that was a mistake,” 5o Cent said. “Everybody else walked in regular. The songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

50 Cent took the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The performance won three Emmys for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and Outstanding Music Direction.