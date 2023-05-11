Jermaine Dupri appears to deny Diddy’s Verzuz announcement

Days after a video of Diddy announcing a date and place for his anticipated Verzuz with Jermaine Dupri, the legendary producer and songwriter took to social media to deny the claims.

“Sept. 8 at the [Madison Square] Garden, n—-,” Diddy said, while looking at Busta Rhymes backstage at a show. “Me versus Jermaine. They gone have you out the rafters, flying out the sky.”

“Rap Radar” co-host Brian “B. Dot” Miller posted the exchange, which featured Fabolous.

As other outlets began reporting what Diddy said, Dupri denied it.

“Y’all honestly think that’s the promo?” Dupri tweeted. “I’m trying to see who smart FR like, specially at all these blogs, you think something of this magnitude that means this much to [the] culture will be announced on sum body else page?”

Earlier in 2023, Dupri went on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and said the Verzuz was set for some time later in the year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as opposed to taking place in New York.