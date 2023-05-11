New York Knicks turn down Heat, trail Miami 3-2

The Miami Heat took an early, 10-point lead in the first quarter over the New York Knicks, silencing the crowd at Madison Square Garden. But the Knicks took a three-point lead at the half and led by as many as 19 in the third quarter. Miami cut the lead to four in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks held on for a 112-103 win over the Heat. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 asisists, while RJ Barrett added 26 points and 7 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Brunson, who played all 48 minutes, discussed his approach to the game.

“I was just trying to do everything to win,” he said. “We did that and now it’s on to Game 6.”

Brunson also discussed the team’s performance. “Great way to bounce back,” he said. “Great fight and we live to see another day and we get the chance to get better and get another one.”

Randle talked about Brunson’s performance. “ That’s what (Jalen Brunson has) been doing all year,” he said. “Ultimately at the core of who he is. He’s a competitor. He wants to win. So, he left it all out there tonight. He carried us in a big way. So, it takes everybody, but he was big time though.”

Randle was named to the All-NBA Third Team before the game and reacted to the recognition.

“It’s a great honor,” he said. “You know it’s a testament. You know those things don’t happen without the group of guys that we have. I’ve said all year it takes the belief of the front office, the coaching staff, and most of all my teammates. They trust me to go out there every night to compete and play at a high level. I just thank God. It’s a huge honor.”

The Heat host the Knicks in Miami in another win-or-go-home game Friday night.