Join bestselling writer Jayne Allen for Author to Author chat on May 16

Celebrated writer Jayne Allen will join Author to Author host Christal Jordan for an interactive conversation on her ground-breaking Black Girls Must Be Exhausted series Tuesday May 16 at 11 a.m. EDT. The third and final installment in the series was intentionally selected as the featured book following Mother’s Day weekend because the story chronicles our beloved heroine Tabitha dealing with the joys and frustrations that accompany being a new mother.

The conversation will focus on some of the key points throughout the heroine Tabitha’s journey, including a full observation on Black maternal health. The reader has a front row seat to Tabitha’s approach to unconventional motherhood and the tropes associated with the definition of motherhood; while balancing entrepreneurship and navigating workplace challenges and dynamics.

It’s no surrpise Allen’s series has resonated with women across the world. Published post-pandemic when so many women were becoming vocal about their mental and emotional struggles online. Allen’s inspirational journey to publishing is a testament to the power and influence of Black women collectively. Her triumphant journey has culminated in an induction by her peers into the prestigious Author’s Guild and the ground-breaking Black Girls series that introduced her to national TV audiences is currently being optioned for film.

If you aren’t familiar with the series there is still time to grab all three copies, Black Girls Must Die Exhausted, Black Girls Must Be Magic and Black Girls Must Have It All and join the conversation on Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. EDT.

Register here to join the conversation.