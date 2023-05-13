Music creative RicoElite displays his skills as an artist

RicoElite is a music creative based in Atlanta. Music had been a part of RicoElite’s life since he was a kid. He began making beats in middle school. Through his ups and downs, he never gave up on the one thing that he had a passion for, and along the way met people in the music industry that has helped him perfect his craft.

RicoElite is now looking to tap into the rapping lane and has music on the way for his listeners to see what he’s been working on.

What’s the message that you want to put out with your music?

The first record I’m releasing is called “Get Real” and it’s about the music that we use to feel and love. Music used to give what I like to call a magic feeling. people like Marvin Gaye and James Brown, the music that they made was a real feeling that you can’t just recreate using VSTs and getting in the studio and being completely in the box. That feeling that came from their music, it was something real. Music is evolving but it feels like we’re stagnant. The “Get Real” record is about nostalgia. Let’s go back to what we used to know. Let’s go back to real music. We should get back to that, or at least focus on preserving it and not let it die out.

How would you describe yourself as someone in the music industry?

I like to label myself as a creative because I don’t like to focus on one genre of music or just hip hop, or just rap, or pop. When I make a song as an artist, I make whatever comes to my mind, or something that I really want to talk about. I may want to make a song about how we’re going through pain and the pain and hurts, but we got to make sure we take care of our minds. I can turn it into a record. Sometimes it may be something that I feel like everyone can relate to. I don’t like to define myself as one thing. That’s something I want people to know about me because like I say, I’m a creative and I’m multi-talented. I don’t just write raps. I don’t just write music. I don’t just produce and engineer. I do several things and I plan to use all of my skills to the best of my ability as long as I possibly can.