Omari Hardwick could return to blockbuster ‘Power’ series

Omari Hardwick rode a dizzying wave of popularity during his celebrated role of Ghost in the blockbuster cable series “Power.”

Turns out that he has been asked to reprise the iconic character of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, the murderous but charismatic leader of an international narcotics empire. And he is not against going back to his most famous TV project.

While marking his upcoming film, The Mother, Hardwick was asked about going back to “Power.”

“It would have to be the perfect thing,” Hardwick told the Associated Press. “They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this, when I was in Boston reading this script. I was in Boston saying ‘and then this.’

Continuing, Hardwick said: “And then the ‘then this” went to Starz and then they didn’t come back. They didn’t give me what I wanted on the ‘then this.’ So if they gave me the ‘then this’ … but it would need to be the right ‘that’.”

Despite the fact that Hardwick is most responsible for turning “Power” into the network bonanza it became, reports state that Starz did not want to meet his financial demands to return. Rumors also have it that the Hardwick-Starz stalemate is the reason why producer 50 Cent now wants to divorce himself from Starz.

After leaving “Power,” Hardwick has experienced only a modicum of mainstream success compared to his character Ghost. He starred in “Army of the Dead” and its unreleased spinoff “Lost Vegas.” He has also put in work for the projects “Fantasy Football” and Pieces of Her.