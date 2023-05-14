Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA’s 1st birthday with new photos

Rihanna and her live-in boyfriend A$AP Rocky are celebrating the first birthday of their now-named son, RZA.

The history-making singer, who is pregnant with her second child, and the rapper posted never-before-seen family photos of the three chilling out at home and while cruising the streets of America.

Rocky told his 16.4 million Instagram followers that “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA.”

The toddler’s name originally surfaced on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, about a year after he was born. The Daily Mail somehow secured a copy of the baby’s birth certificate that states his name is RZA Athelston Mayeers. The document also noted the tyke was born May 13, 2022, at 10:58 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, just outside of Los Angeles.

The excitement of becoming a mother was amplified exponentially when Bad Gal RiRi realized she was pregnant with her second child. She revealed her current baby bump during her history-making Super Bowl Halftime show in February 2023.

Rihanna told British Vogue that having a child has brought her unexpected personal bliss.

“Oh my God, it’s legendary,” she said of her first nine months as a mother. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna exclaimed.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because … because it doesn’t matter.”