Why Yung Joc is crying in new Instagram post (video)

Something has Yung Joc tearing up. The media personality and hip-hop artist uploaded a video of him crying on Instagram due to violence in the community.

For approximately 45 seconds, Joc is crying while only wearing a Cuban link and earrings in the black-and-white frame.

“Raw emotions … no hiding behind facades … can I cry in front of the world?” Joc’s caption read. “Why am I crying? This world is such a wicked place at times … our kids are dying before they can live in these streets … Our homes are filled with hate because it’s all around us … Destruction is prevalent … drugs are running rampant in our community.”

Joc continued.

“So many are confused … Ascension is a necessity,” the caption read. “Let it out in front of the world … do you ever feel like just letting it all out? Some will laugh, and that’s expected … Some will tap in to see if I’m OK, and that’s appreciated … I’m begging for mercy on all of us, no soul accounted for … I love you.”

Yung Joc crying over the violence in our community 😳 y’all agree with him? pic.twitter.com/FkW59mESyJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 13, 2023

The Internet didn’t spare Joc for a second in his public moment of transparency.

Man I lost my debit card .. I’m about to cry like Yung Joc if I don’t find it asap — NaVv Greene (@navvgreene) May 13, 2023

“Yung Joc ought be a d— shamed of his self,” @BleuCapone tweeted.

“Yung Joc should’ve kept that s— in his camera roll and just prayed about it,” @callmedollar tweeted.

Beyond the discussion of his actual tears, Joc joins the list of Atlanta rappers who have taken a public stance against violence. Young Dro has gone around the city speaking to schools, rallies and town hall meetings about putting a stop to the actions as well.