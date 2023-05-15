Martha Stewart, 81, poses for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ issue (photos)

Martha Stewart, the home and hospitality tycoon who became famous to urbanites by starring with Snoop Dogg on a cooking show, has posed for the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at the advanced age of 81.

Stewart is proud to be the oldest person to ever pose for the annual magazine edition, surpassing Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk who posed when she was 74.

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated.’ And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic,” she said.

The other four women gracing the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are actress Megan Fox, singer Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader.

Stewart personifies the mentality that age is nothing but a number as she teamed up with the much younger Doggfather — a very unlikely pairing when viewed from the surface — for the hit VH1 culinary show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” she said.

