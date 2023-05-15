Offset delivers heartfelt Mother’s Day message to Cardi B (photos)

Rap star Offset poured out the contents of his heart and spilled it on Instagram as he paid homage to his “beautiful wife” Cardi B for Mother’s Day.

The former Migos rapper, 31, conveyed his deep love for his wife with an emotionally uplifting message for his 21 million Instagram followers to read. Check out his caption and provocative photo that is customary for Offset and Cardi.

Both Offset and Cardi B, 30, posted never-before-seen intimate photos of her and her children and she said in the caption that Mother’s Day is her “favorite holiday.”

These postings come weeks after Cardi announced that she and Offset will be donating their voices to the new animated children’s movie Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

People magazine reports that the film will be released during the 2023 holiday season.