Boosie gifts his daughter a pink Mercedes-Benz for Sweet 16 (video)

Boosie has once again gifted one of his children a brand new whip for her Sweet 16 birthday bash.

The party featured a beautiful pink Mercedes-Benz, which Boosie gifted to his daughter Toriana Hatch. The birthday bash also included a concert for her and a gaggle of friends and family members.

This is becoming a tradition in the Hatch household. Back in 2017, Boosie also surprised his older daughter Ivy with a brand new Porsche Panamera that was reportedly worth over $100,000.

Check out the younger daughter getting her turn to own a glamorous ride.

Boosie got his daughter a Pink Mercedes Benz for her 16th Birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EQlgTmsIBB — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 15, 2023

Boosie also wrote on the Instagram story that there was also a bit of spending money in the glove compartment.

@tori_.pressure DADDY LOVE U,” Boosie wrote. “# itoldyalln-ggas N MONEY N THE GLOVE COMPARTMENT. love mines BRAND NEW 2023.”

The Baton-Rouge renegade rapper loves splurging on his children. He reportedly began the 2023 year by buying each of his six children custom-made Rolex watches. Back in August 2021, Boosie gave one of his sons $5K and presented him with an iced-out diamond chain for his birthday.