Is NBA YoungBoy the next big rapper for today’s generation?

NBA YoungBoy just released his third album of the year titled Richest Opp. The album is projected to sell around 58,000 copies in the first week. His previous album, Don’t Try This At Home, reached 62,000 sales in one week.

According to RapTV, YoungBoy is expected to tie Drake and Future for the third most top 10 albums. YoungBoy drops albums and mixtapes frequently which as in impressive accomplishment.

With this run, it’s evident that YoungBoy has become someone the younger generation listens to. Whether he’s talking about his pain or life, it seems like others connect with what he’s saying.

To say he’s one of the most influential rappers right now is reasonable, especially when considering who’s listening to his music. Ja Morant, one of the NBA’s rising stars, is a big YoungBoy fan, who frequently posts the rapper’s videos on his social media. After every Memphis Grizzlies win, Morant goes to the camera and recites the same YoungBoy verse every time.

“IT’S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAHHH” Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both came up BIG in the Grizzlies’ win over the Hawks 🔥 Ja:

27 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 9-of-17 FG, 9-of-11 FT Bane:

25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 11-of-18 FG, 3-of-6 3PTpic.twitter.com/4ZC5Sg6wsb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 27, 2023

Even in Morant’s latest fiasco on social media which involved him showing a gun on Instagram Live, he was listening to YoungBoy’s music.

In an interview earlier in 2023, YoungBoy said that he regrets making violent music, and plans to “clean whatever I can clean,” but know that it’s going to take time.

Future and Drake are two of the most influential rappers in the music industry, and it looks like YoungBoy has crept into that category as well. In an age where mumble rap has become popular, YoungBoy has made it to the top of the charts and doesn’t look like he’s coming down anytime soon.