Nick Cannon mixed up the Mother’s Day cards for his kids’ moms

Nick Cannon admits that he mixed up Mother’s Day cards and sent the wrong ones to his kids’ mothers.

During the latest episode of his “The Daily Cannon” radio show, he had the right intentions when he wrote “handwritten messages from the heart” instead of sending store-bought cards.

“I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon told co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his second set of twins Zion and Zillion and six-month-old Beautiful.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby’s mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby’s mama …” Cannon said as De La Rosa let out an audible “wow.”

“I tried my best, I really did,” he said as he laughed.

Cannon said he could have avoided the debacle if he had “just gotten some generic s— that everybody else got.”

His radio co-hosts did not let Cannon get away with just saying it was a mix-up.

“No, if you would have focused, that wouldn’t have happened,” Bledsoe told him.