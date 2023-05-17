Ja Morant issues statement after being caught with gun on Instagram

Embattled NBA superstar Ja Morant has finally spoken up after he was suspended from the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in two months for brandishing a firearm on social media — again.

The Grizzlies alerted the media that the spectacular point guard has been “suspended from all team activities” indefinitely as the NBA league office in New York launches a probe. Several prominent publications indicate that Morant is facing a significant fine and time away from the team for repeating the same infraction.

Morant, 23, issued a statement Tuesday night, May 16, 2023, taking responsibility for his actions and acknowledging how many people he’s let down with his actions.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do,” Morant penned in a statement obtained by ESPN. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted he was shocked that Morant would err in judgement on the exact same matter — flashing a handgun on social media — that got him an eight-game suspension back in March.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw [it] this weekend,” Silver told ESPN. “We’re in the process of investigating it. We’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. … But I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out what happened here.”