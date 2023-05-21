FAMU alumna Kamelah Muhammad shares NBMBAA strategies for youth leadership

Kamelah Muhammad is a Florida A&M University alumna and the social responsibility program manager for the National Black MBA Association. Muhammad mainly focuses on community and philanthropic engagements through HBCU initiatives. On May 18, 2023, she was recognized with the Next Gen Honoree Award at the National Black MBA Association Women’s Leadership Summit.

Muhammad shared the strategies the NBMBAA has in place to help nurture the next generation of leaders.

What is it like being honored with the Next Gen award?

It’s a true honor. I’m always often pretty hard on myself and sometimes I’m like, “Am I doing enough?” Moments like this helped me to know people are watching and making a difference. I am truly honored to be recognized by the Atlanta chapter, of the National Black MBA. It’s an extended family of mine. I just love the work that this organization does and I’m just happy to be here.

What does this event mean to you on a personal level?

I just love when we’re all able to come together and just have these types of conversations, have these moments of vulnerability, or just be able to embrace one another and get one another. I’m all about women’s empowerment, reaching back and helping to bring up the next generation, and just continue to pour into them and they pour into us too. This means a lot for me to be here among all the amazing, beautiful women.

What strategies does the National Black MBA Association have in place to nurture the youth?

In the National Black MBA, particularly with the umbrella that I serve under, I focus on youth, family, education, and overall philanthropy and community engagement. Having a strong connection and tie to the community from the league side as well as from an overall team side. Additionally, I had the pleasure of working on our HBCU efforts. For me, that’s a huge passion point of my team because I graduated from FAMU and I’m just glad that we’re able to extend these opportunities to students to now work for the NBMBAA teams. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do.