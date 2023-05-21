Visual artist Alexandria Richbourg shares how The Creative Brunch is next level

Alexandria Richbourg is an entrepreneur, visual artist, and communication specialist for The Creative Brunch who is mostly known for her hyper-realistic paintings of people.

She re-discovered her passion for drawing and painting during the pandemic when she stepped away from her usual business and work routine. Since then, she has made art a full-time career with her company Alexandria R. Artistry.

Founded by Sade McMullen, Richbourg is surrounding herself with a wide variety of artists through The Creative Brunch, which will be held on May 21, 2023, at Underground Atlanta.

Richbourg talked about her creative process and how The Creative Brunch is positively impacting the art community.

Can you share your design process with us?

Realism and hyper-realism. For what I do and painting realism, I got inspired to do that early on. Just plain and simple I like what’s real. I know that’s funny, but I like what’s real and I think there’s beauty in realism. A lot of artists you’ll see do a lot of abstracts and while that’s something that is very cool to do, right now, I think I’m focusing on the things that I can see.

My process is like a lot of other artists, I would say I have to just live life. I’m inspired by the people around me, the things that I’m doing, and the phases and the chapters that I’m in, in my life. I tried to recreate that on canvas. I also tried to tap into, as of recently, core memory unlocked. I keep saying that, because I’m like, “Wow, all of a sudden, the more I dive in, dive into my creative process, I’m starting to remember things from my childhood that I feel are important in my journey and my artistry.” That’s where it comes from.

Where does your inspiration come from?

I have moments where I’m very emotional. I have moments where I just need to release this energy. I’m being inspired by whatever’s going on in my life. Recently, I just did the Rush Hour Festivals, the first exhibition, through Andrew Blooms. In that process, I learned that I was inspired by just the people around me like my family, and I’m inspired by the chapter that I’m in. This self-growth period, this healing period is inspiring for me, and I hope that I can create work that people can relate to because I know that we all have similar journeys and similar things.

What can people expect from The Creative Brunch event?

It is an event where we’re going to have multiple creatives just in the space. We’re gonna have vendors, we’re gonna have live performances this year, and we’re adding on the culinary aspects by having chef tastings. It’s going to be a really dope event. I’m excited to see the artists that are coming out and I’m excited to see the young entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurs just in general, doing their thing. That is why it was created for people to have a space to just showcase their work in … and just give us a place where people can create positively, and have some fun.