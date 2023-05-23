Atlanta inmate accused of digging hole through wall to stab another inmate

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the Rice Street jail where an inmate stabbed another inmate through a wall.

Kavian Thomas dug a hole through a shower wall, which gave him access to an adjacent cell block where he stabbed inmate Derondney Russell. He sustained stab wounds to his upper body and received medical treatment.

When law enforcement searched through the cell blocks, they found several weapons which included makeshift shanks crafted from parts of the building’s infrastructure.

“This jail has clearly outlived its useful life,” interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said in the press release. “That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well.”

Thomas is facing criminal charges for the attack on Russell. He was previously charged with theft of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.