LÉA THE LEOX is helping listeners find their purpose

Massachusetts-born artist LÉA THE LEOX combines R&B, pop and folk music in her songs. Using inspiration from real-life experiences, such as her recent move to L.A. during the pandemic and experiencing a breakup that triggered her journey to find her purpose, LÉA hopes her lyrics make people realize their worth. In her song “Purpose,” she takes listeners on the journey of how she found herself.

Tell us about your song “Purpose.”

We were actually recording another song when we started writing this. We were recording an upbeat, happy dance song and I broke down in the studio because I was going through so much at that time. I was like, “I cannot sing this happy song. I’m just going through too much.” They pulled me out of the blues and [said], “Let’s write about what you’re feeling.” He played the baseline, and the words flowed out of my mouth. One of the first takes that we recorded is the take that was used because it was so raw and in the moment. I was going through so much at the time and I was having a moment of like, “I don’t know what I’m doing.” I was working a job I didn’t like, going through all this stuff in my love life, and I felt stuck. At that moment I thought of my parents, and I thought of my family and my friends, and how much they love me. It was like, at least I have that breath of air and maybe my purpose is to be loved and to love.

What do you think your song can do for somebody?

I want people to hear this song and be reminded that they are worth it, no matter what their circumstances are right now. No matter what you are going through or what position you are in your career, that does not define you. That does not define your purpose and you are completely and utterly worth it regardless of that, and things can get better. I want people to feel that when they hear the song. I want them to think about people who make them feel a sense of purpose or who loved them that they love.

How would you describe yourself?

I started as just LÉA and as I got further into my artistry, I wanted to tap into what you think of when you think of a Leo, somebody who’s confident and bold, and I haven’t always been like that. I didn’t know what I wanted to be but the older I got, I told myself I’m that girl and my music is good. I want people to feel that energy from me so that they can feel it as well because I think there’s a misconception about Leos that we’re cocky or bold. I want to feel confident and I want to make you feel confident.