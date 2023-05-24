5th annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party celebrates community and music

On the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend (Detroit’s biggest dance music weekend), the 5th annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party will occur at Epiphany Community House, located at 10103 Kercheval on the corner of Cadillac in the city’s East English Village Neighborhood, on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 10am – 10pm. The event will highlight a line-up of exquisite music selectors from Detroit and around the country; and will feature electronic music that fits the mode of dance music most popular in the city during this holiday weekend, and much more. The traversing sounds, including techno, house, afro beats, hip hop, soul, bossa nova, amapiano, and more, will take music lovers on a global journey.

“This event is about music, but also about so much more! It’s about showcasing the diversity of Detroit’s artistic and cultural communities and those contributions to the world. From the Diaspora Marketplace to the Buy Back the Block Panel discussion, we want to create a space where people can come together, share ideas, dance, and commune. We hope that this event will inspire others to continue to invest in Detroit’s creative economy and help keep the momentum of building a more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable city” says co-organizer, Melinda “MeMe” Anderson of Studio M Detroit.

The event will also include the following:

10:00am-11:30am – (Pre-Party) “Buy Back The Block” Panel Discussion, will be led by husband/wife urban planning duo Ritchie and Clarinda Harrison of The Everyday Sacred. The Panelists will include Chase Cantrell, Executive Director, Building Community Value; Chico Sorrell, Sorrel Development; Sonya Greene, Linwood Fresh Market; and Detroit native, and Dennis Perkins of Washington, DC based, Civitus. In addition to these panelists, the discussion will include those actively working in the real estate/development space as well as those looking to make entree into the arena. The conversation will explore the ways in which Detroit expats and current residents can work together to continue revitalize the city in an equitable fashion.

12:00pm-1:45pm – (Pre-Party) The Diaspora Awards Brunch – Brunch prepared by Chef Nik Cole will pay tribute to homebased and expat Detroit creatives, including: artist – Shirley Woodson Reid; retired gallerist – Dell Pryor; fashion designer – Maurice Malone; filmmakers – Kristian Hill and Jennifer Washington; and entrepreneur and DJ – Bruce Bailey

2:00pm-10:00pm DJ Performances: