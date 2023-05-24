The richest female rappers in hip-hop history

Women rappers are undisputedly among the most recognized, adulated and prosperous stars in the world of hip-hop today.

Whether they strut in stilettos, high-top sneakers or Timberland boots, female spitters have completely shattered the glass ceiling that frequently prevented the rise of women in previous generations.

Moreover, many femcees have parlayed their transfixing ability to spit bars as they move into a plethora of opportunities adjacent the music industry that have helped them continuously bring in the bag.

Here are the richest women in the history of rap, according to Work and Money magazine:

Azealia Banks

Born: May 31, 1991

From: New York, New York

Net worth: $2 million

Da Brat

Born: April 14, 1974

From: Joliet, Illinois

Net worth: $3 million

Foxy Brown

Born: Sept. 6, 1978

From: Brooklyn, New York

Net worth: $3 million

Sweetie

Born: July 2, 1993

From: Santa Clara, California

Net worth: $4 million

Remy Ma

Born: May 30, 1980

From: New York, New York

Net worth: $4 million

Cash Doll

Born: March 14, 1992

From: Detroit, Michigan

Net worth: $4 million

Trina

Born: Dec. 3, 1978

From: Miami, Florida

Net worth: $6 million

Doja Cat

Born: Oct. 21, 1995

From: Los Angeles, California

Net worth: $8 million

Megan Thee Stallion

Born: Feb. 15, 1995

From: Houston, Texas

Net worth: $8 million

DJ Spinderella

Born: Aug. 3, 1970

From: Brooklyn, New York

Net worth: $10 million

Eve

Born: Nov. 10, 1978

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Net worth: $12 million

Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

Born: March 28, 1966

From: Brooklyn, New York

Net worth: $14 million

Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa

Born: Nov. 9, 1966

From: Kingston, Jamaica

Net worth: $15 million

Iggy Azalea

Born: June 7, 1990

From: Sydney, Australia

Net worth: $15 million

Bdad Bhabie

Born: March 26, 2003

From: Boynton Beach, Florida

Net worth: $20-$52 million

Lizzo (Note: Lizzo is listed as a singer, rapper, songwriter and actress)

Born: April 27, 1988

From: Detroit, Michigan

Net worth: $40 million

Missy Elliott

Born: July 1, 1971

From: Portsmouth, Virginia

Net worth: $50 million

Queen Latifah

Born: March 18, 1970

From: Newark, New Jersey

Net worth: $70 million

Cardi B

Born: Oct. 11, 1992

From: Washington Heights, New York

Net worth: $80 million

Nicki Minaj

Born: Dec. 8, 1982

From: Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago

Net worth: $150 million