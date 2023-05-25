College basketball star transfers from ACC to HBCU

One college basketball star has departed the ACC for an HBCU. Diamond Johnson, the former star point guard for Rutgers and North Carolina State, announced her commitment to Norfolk State University alongside media personality Lo, in a TikTok post.

In the 2022-23 season, Johnson made the All-ACC Second Team after she averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. As a freshman at Rutgers, Johnson made the 2021 All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In 2020 coming out of high school, she was the No. 6 prospect in the HoopGurlz rankings. She was the selected to participate in the 24K Showcase at the 2020 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic as the first woman to integrate a men’s All-American game. She averaged 30.4 points, 4.8 steals and 4.6 rebounds in high school at Neumann Goretti

“Diamond is a point guard that can score the ball,” NC State women’s basketball coach Frank Moore said when she first transferred to NC State in 2021. “She’s very efficient on the offensive end. Her ability to push the ball, stretch the defense and break down defenders sets up her teammates with scoring opportunities. She also makes plays on the defensive end of the court and on the boards. Bottom line, Diamond is a basketball player, and we’re proud to have her join the Wolfpack family.”