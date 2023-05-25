Rapper Duke Deuce has love for the NBA 2K League community

On May 23, Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, hosted rapper Duke Deuce on stream as part of the team’s award-winning Talon Takeover content series. The stream served as a pregame show before the Hawks Talon’s 5v5 matchup with Gen. G Tigers as part of “THE TIPOFF” in the NBA 2K League.

Deuce is a popular artist out of Memphis, Tennessee, known for his dance moves and hit song “Crunk Ain’t Dead.” He is signed to Quality Control Music and has worked with artists such as GloRilla, Project Pat, Latto, and Offset.

Deuce spoke with rolling out about gaming, new music, and dancing.

How do you think a platform like the NBA 2K League can help kids stay focused?

I love it, bro. I say that because it’s a new outlet no one ever thought that would happen. I’m proud of it. I did a little show for the league one time, and it was somewhere out here on the rooftop. It was crazy.

Since you’re from the Memphis Grizzlies’ hometown, what advice would you give to Ja Morant?

Stay prayed up my brother and keep on winning. Keep going hard and stay focused.

What do you have coming up?

I have plenty of music coming up. I’m working on an album at the moment and the tour is about to go crazy. Stay tuned because the summer is about to be hot.

What is the key to good footwork?

You gotta have swag, you can’t just be out here looking crazy. Have swag, but keep it gangster, though. Practice makes perfect.