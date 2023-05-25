Kwame Brown barbecues LeBron James after 4-game sweep (video)

Former NBA player Kwame Brown, who is often called the biggest bust in NBA history, doused LeBron James in flames after he got swept in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Brown said he would “burn” James’ jersey if he owned one and accused the Los Angeles Lakers superstar of having no offensive bag, no go-to move and is devoid of a killer instinct.

Kwame Brown goes OFF on LeBron James comparing him to Michael Jordan 😂 pic.twitter.com/1okJ89boZu — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) May 24, 2023

While some fans defended or agreed with Brown, most ripped into the outcast ex-player for accomplishing a fraction of what James has.

Bronsexuals gonna be so mad at Kwame Brown 🫢😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/POIjoL3m0D — Maximizing_Manhood (@maximi_manhood) May 24, 2023

Anyone who willingly listen to a 7 minute kwame brown video is legally insane https://t.co/T4xvT35xL7 — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) May 24, 2023

Kwame Brown is spot on. Yes, we understand LeBron is older, but, in that moment, they just needed a good shot attempt, but LeBron never had full confidence in his jumper. That's why he relies on passing the ball in the clutch or, in this case, looking for a bail out. Here come… https://t.co/sBeKvpJQyY — SI (@SI_02_) May 24, 2023

Most people in his position very quickly turn into the things they hated most. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) May 24, 2023

One fan said, “I can’t stand LeBron, but this just isn’t true. He has improved his jump shot in a massive way from his rookie year.”

A second person offered this: “So he starts his whole Youtube career going at people for calling him a scrub of a player, but now he’s taking shots at Lebron’s career? Clown stuff from Kwame.”

A third person added: “I wish I still had the stats from his apex season on the Heat. IIRC he shot better from like 15-18 than Shaq did at the rim in his prime.

LeBron certainly has his flaws, but this is totally out of pocket coming from a guy who averaged 6/1/5 over his 12-year career in the league. Kwame was in the starting lineup for 46 percent of his career games played.