Kwame Brown barbecues LeBron James after 4-game sweep (video)

Brown negatively compares LeBron to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
Former NBA player Kwame Brown (Instagram – @kwan_low)

Former NBA player Kwame Brown, who is often called the biggest bust in NBA history, doused LeBron James in flames after he got swept in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Brown said he would “burn” James’ jersey if he owned one and accused the Los Angeles Lakers superstar of having no offensive bag, no go-to move and is devoid of a killer instinct.


While some fans defended or agreed with Brown, most ripped into the outcast ex-player for accomplishing a fraction of what James has.

One fan said, “I can’t stand LeBron, but this just isn’t true. He has improved his jump shot in a massive way from his rookie year.”


A second person offered this: “So he starts his whole Youtube career going at people for calling him a scrub of a player, but now he’s taking shots at Lebron’s career? Clown stuff from Kwame.”

A third person added: “I wish I still had the stats from his apex season on the Heat. IIRC he shot better from like 15-18 than Shaq did at the rim in his prime.

LeBron certainly has his flaws, but this is totally out of pocket coming from a guy who averaged 6/1/5 over his 12-year career in the league. Kwame was in the starting lineup for 46 percent of his career games played. 

